Kane targets 100 goal club

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 20 – Tottenham Hotsput hitman Harry Kane has set himself the target of reaching a century of Premier League goals by the end of 2017/18.

The 23-year-old scored four against Leicester City last Thursday to take him to an incredible 75 league goals in 115 appearances for Spurs, and is in the lead for the Golden Boot this season.

Only 26 players have reached 100 goals in the history of the Premier League. Kane told the BBC, “It would be a fantastic achievement. I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season.

“The biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks (with injury) so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals (in all competitions) is a big achievement.”

Seven goals in his past six league matches has taken him to the top of the league scoring charts, two ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku with just one final match to be played.

Kane won the Premier League golden boot last season, and appears a strong favourite to once again defend his throne.