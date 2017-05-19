Kabras host Impala in Enterprise semifinal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Kabras RFC, beaten finalists last year, lock horns with Resolution Impala Saracens in the Enterprise Cup semifinal action at the Kakamega Showground on Saturday.

Kabras, who relinquished their Kenya Cup title after losing 8-36 to KCB slightly under a month ago, will look to march to the cup final and will count on their recent home dominance over their visitors, as well as the wet condition to establish a stranglehold on the game. They began their campaign with a 50-11 quarterfinal win over Nondescripts last weekend.

Newly appointed head coach Charles Cardovillis has a wide pool of players to choose from, most significantly the Fijians Sava Racigi and Jone Kubu as well as Dan Sikuta, Perminus Macharia and Philip Wokorach.

Frankie Ndong began his tenure as Impala Head Coach with a 25-15 home quarterfinal win over bitter rivals and next door neighbors SportPesa Quins and the onus will be upon him, and his side, to build on that momentum and win at a venue that has proved a futile hunting ground in days gone by.

Robin Kiplang’at had an outstanding game last weekend and will be once again key for the Sarries as will captain Duncan Ekasi if they are to keep their ambition of reaching the cup final alive.

By Kenya Cup official website-