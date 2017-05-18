Pochettino: We can’t compete with wages

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18 – Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has highlighted the reality that the club cannot compete with the biggest in the world when it comes to wages.

While the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs pay their best players astronomical fees, Spurs, who accumulated the highest tally of points in England over the last two seasons, run the risk of losing their best players.

“We talk about ‘if Tottenham are in the Champions League, it will be more attractive’. But then it’s all about if you pay or not when we talk about top players.

“We have unbelievable facilities, but if some club is paying double the salary, then how can you convince them? We cannot lie to you. That is the reality,” said the Argentine.

“You need younger players, like Dele Alli, who preferred to come here than another club. We took a big risk on Dele Alli and now he is a massive player, one of the most important in England. But who took the risk? Us.”

Despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Alli continues to be linked with a move abroad, while Manchester City are said to be circling around defender Kyle Walker.