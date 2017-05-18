Mid-table would be good for Leicester – Vardy

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 18 – Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy believes it would count as a successful campaign if the Foxes finished the season in mid-table.

Last season’s Premier League champions started their title defence poorly, and languished in 17th position in February, which led to the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri.

However, they reinvigorated their campaign under interim manager Craig Shakespeare and climbed to 11th position, with a possibility to finish as high as eighth, with two games to play.

“We just need to try and pick up as many points as possible. If we get those six points then we’re guaranteed a top-half finish,” Vardy told the club’s official website.

“We want to finish as high as we can, just to show that the start of the season wasn’t how we wanted it to pan out. That’s the way it goes, that’s football, but we’ve turned it round and I think if we finish mid-table then all in all, it’s been a good season.”

City’s next clash is against second-placed Tottenham on Thursday. The last time the sides met, they drew at White Hart Lane.