Germany name squad to face Kenya Simbas

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Germany have selected a blend of youth and experience for their test match away to Kenya in Nairobi on May 27 at the RFUEA Grounds.

Head Coach Kobus Potgieter, speaking to the official German Rugby Union website said, “We will travel to Nairobi with a strong squad because we know that Kenya is by no means an easy opponent. They are competing for a place in the World Cup, they have already defeated Spain and Portugal in the recent past. So we must be very well prepared if we want to survive. “

Potgieter has retained a majority of the team that competed in the recently concluded 2017 Rugby Europe Championship where they finished fifth overall but pulled off a memorable 41-38 upset result over regular Rugby World Cup campaigners Romania.

He welcomes back the experienced Michael Poppmeier from injury but still has doubts about Damien Tussac may be involved in action for his club side Castres who play in the French Top 14 and who are still in contention for the overall title after reaching the playoffs.

Commenting on the call ups handed to Germany U20 internationals Pirmin Stöhr and Ben Ellermann, Potgieter said, “We want to give some younger players the opportunity to be part of the national team, to gain experience and to see how we train and prepare. Stöhr and Ellermannare some of these players who are future prospects but already in a position to play at this level.

Luis Ball, who is also a member of the U20s is still an U18 player and while he will definitely not see action in Kenya.”

He has also handed debuts to Felicien Vergnon and Marcel Henn and said, “Felicien has been on our radar for a long time and like Henn, he has already made good impressions in the first training sessions and could ensure that the German 15s squad gets more depth.”

-Simbas continue with SA camp-

Meanwhile, the Kenya Simbas continued with their training camp in Cape Town ahead of the Tatu City Series clash against Germany, playing a training match on Tuesday evening against 2015 SARU Gold Cup champions Durbell RFC, a match that they lost 12-26, their tries coming from Davis Chenge and Patrice Agunda with Biko Adema adding the solitary conversion.

Speaking after the match, Team Manager Simiyu Wangila said, ” Our principal aim was to test our structures and various playing combinations.”

The team will hold a joint training session with Currie Cup side Western Province on Wednesday before training with South African Super Rugby Franchise side Stormers on Thursday.

Germany squad

Sean Armstrong, Raynor Parkinso, Timo Vollenkemper, Kehoma Brenner, Jaco Otto, Jarrid Els, Harris Aounallah, Dale Garner, Michael Poppmeier, Jörn Schröder, Pirmin Stöhr, Luis Ball, Antony Dickinson, Chris Howells, Ben Ellermann, Daniel Cook, Jamie Murphy, Marcel Coetzee, Erik Marks, Damien Tussac, Tim Menzel, Mikael Tyumenev, Julius Nostadt, Christopher Hilsenbeck, Dasch Barber, Samy Füchsel, Mathieu Ducau, Felicien Vergnon, Marcel Henn.

-By Kenya Rugby Website-