We want third place, declares Guardiola

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17 – Man City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted his side will give everything in their clash at Watford on Sunday in order to secure third place.

A 3-1 defeat of West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday means City need just a point from Sunday’s game at Vicarage Road to secure third position and an automatic Champions League place.

Speaking after the win over West Brom, Guardiola said: “We travel to London to secure third position.

“I will not say it is done but Arsenal have to score a lot. The win over West Brom was good to play in the Etihad Stadium with a victory.”

“We want another good performance to finish third, securing a direct route to the Champions League.”

Guardiola also praised forwards Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

“Gabriel was amazing but I think today the key player was Sergio,” he said.

“He didn’t score but he helped us to play the third man. He made two or three assists. He made an amazing, amazing performance.

“I think Sergio has the quality – not just to score goals but to create space behind the defenders. He has the quality to make the pass as well. I’m so, so happy with him.”

Asked to comment on long-serving defender Pablo Zabaleta, who will leave the Etihad after nine years with the club, the Spaniard said: “It was a perfect night, especially for Pablo. It’s my first year here but when I saw what I saw tonight I see what an impact he has had for this club. Seeing women cry on the videos mean a lot. He’s a legend for this club, like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero.”