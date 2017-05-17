Pamzo upbeat of Posta Rangers title chances

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The only other head coach to have won the Kenyan Premier League title with two different teams was Robert Matano, when he clinched the coveted trophy with Sofapaka on their debut in 2009 and then led Tusker FC to the diadem in 2012.

And now, the man who Matano replaced at Tusker, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is lining himself up to ink his name on the same history books as he charges up his Posta Rangers side to challenge for this year’s silverware, having won it with Tusker in 2011.

“It is very much possible. The confidence I have is that half of the players I was with them in 2011 at Tusker when we won the league and you can see the performance they have given is very solid. They have contributed a lot in giving the team direction and ensuring we remain consistent,” Omollo told Capital Sport.

Among the title winning players who played In Omollo’s 2011 Tusker side include Jerry Santo, Joseph Mbugi, Luke Ochieng, Jockins Atudo and Dennis Mukaisi all who are an integral part of Posta’s starting team at the moment. Injured defender Charles Odette was also part of the team.

Moses Otieno who has found it hard to crack into the starting team this season was also part of the Brewers team, but left in mid season to Gor Mahia.

“I am positive we can win the league but it’s very difficult, we just need to work hard because the opposition is tough; the likes of Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and so on.. They are organized teams with good players. We need to work hard to achieve our goals,” the tactician added.

The former Sony Sugar and Tusker FC boss is given more confidence by the fact that he has a deep squad.

“We have a rich blend of youth and experience in the squad and that is what has given us a lot of depth. Competition for places is high and that keeps everyone on toes. They know that one mistake and a colleague takes your place, it’s done for you,” the tactician added.

Posta remain the only unbeaten team this season after 11 matches and they are perched second in the log on 23 points, two shy of leaders Gor Mahia.

Of concern though is their scoring which has not been at its best, though the coach believes they are one of the best attacking teams.

Statistically though, Posta are not as sharp in front of goal, having scored a paltry nine goals in 11 matches. But defensively, the side is one of the most solid having had their backline breached only thrice this term.

Gor Mahia, Chemelil Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz are the second best defensive teams having conceded six goals each. This shows just how water tight the Posta backline is, and it is no surprise that their head coach Omollo is a former no nonsense defender.

Posta will be shifting their attention to Ulinzi Stars who they face on Sunday in Nakuru with Omollo anticipating a gigantic clash against the military side who have put it within their ambitions to break their unblemished record.

However, to him, remaining unbeaten is secondary in his season ambitions.