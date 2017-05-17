Europa League is valuable, says Cech

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17- Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists the Europa League is worth taking seriously because of the automatic Champions League qualification spot now afforded to the winners.

Arsene Wenger’s side head into the final day of the season still chasing a top-four place, although the Gunners would need to beat Everton at the Emirates and hope Liverpool fail to beat Middlesbrough at home in order to qualify for the Champions League.

They also have an outside chance of reaching the competition if Manchester City lose at Watford and there is a five-goal swing in goal difference between the two clubs.

Realistically, Arsenal are set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in two decades but Cech insists the Europa League should not be underestimated by the club next season.

“A European trophy is a European trophy,” said Cech, who won the competition with Chelsea in 2013.

“I have to say you want to have the Champions League one rather than the Europa League one but you can see more and more, big teams are treating the Europa League with respect because it is a European trophy.

“Now you can qualify for the Champions League too. I have to say it is a fantastic memory for myself to look at the medal.

“I only played in it once and was fortunate in one go to have won it. But obviously I would rather be in the Champions League, that’s for sure. Let’s see what will happen.”

“We will concentrate on our game and there is only one thing we can do which is to win and then hope the other results will go our way, which if they don’t, they don’t. But we need to make sure we win our game.

“I never care about the other results so I am not going to start now.”

-By Sky Sports–