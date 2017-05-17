Arsenal have a ‘good chance’ of top four-Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 17 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he believes the Gunners still have a “good chance” of making the top four after watching Alexis Sánchez secure a 2-0 home win over relegated Sunderland.

The Londoners, who face Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday now sit one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool and three behind City in third.

They need a favour from either relegated Middlesbrough, who play at Liverpool on Sunday, or Watford, who entertain Manchester City to squeeze into the Champions League places.

Asked about Arsenal’s chances, Wenger said: “I don’t think about the percentages.”

“I just think: ‘Let’s make sure we win against Everton.’ Even if you have only a one percent chance, you would have to play totally at 100 percent, but I think we have a good chance. If we won, it would be the first time you make 75 points and you are not in the top four.

“I answer for 20 years the question: ‘Is the top four nothing special?’ I don’t know why, suddenly, it could become such a big problem [not to finish in the top four]. I am quite surprised. I want to make sure, absolutely, that we are in there but let’s get to 75 points and see what happens.”

Replying to a question on whether the Gunners needed a minor miracle, Wenger replied: “No, you never know.”

“You want all the teams to fight like Sunderland did tonight. After, you have to accept the result. What is for sure, if we win our game, we can only be far from one point. Let’s give ourselves every chance.”