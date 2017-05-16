Madrid midfielder Rodriguez offered to Man Utd

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16 – Manchester United have been offered the chance to buy Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Sky sources.

Rodriguez is expected to leave Real this summer after becoming frustrated at the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane.

Real signed the 25-year-old from Monaco for £71m after he helped Colombia reach the quarter finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

The current European champions want to recoup most of the transfer fee they paid three years ago, but a source close to the player believes they will accept an offer in the region of £50m.

Rodriguez has the same agent as United manager Jose Mourinho – Jorge Mendes – and is currently contracted at the Bernabeu until the summer of 2020.

Rodriguez has scored 36 goals in 109 appearances for Real and was part of the squad that won the Champions League last season.

In April, Mourinho spoke of his confidence that United will have conducted some “interesting” transfer business by the end of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News HQ understands United are also interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, should he become available in the summer.

“I’m sure, at the end of the summer, probably we won’t have exactly my first options, because it’s difficult to succeed in every attempt,” Mourinho said.

“But I’m sure we’re going to do something interesting and something to improve our team for next season.

“I’m not a silly manager to say I give the names and you have to give me the players – not at all.

“I give the names, I give the options, I give the second options in case the first options are not possible, but I give all the information based on my analysis, my experience and projections for the future.”

By Sky Sports