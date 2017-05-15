White Hart Lane demolition begins.

Posted on by AGENCIES
Shares
Bulldozers on the pitch at White Hart Lane on Monday morning as demolition of Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium gets underway. PHOTO/DM.

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – The curtain fell on Tottenham Hotspur’s time at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon with a parade of legends and a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Less than 24 hours later and the bulldozers have rolled in to begin the job of razing the famous old place to the ground.

Spurs are determined to waste no time whatsoever in demolishing their home since 1899 so that work on their stunning new 61,559-capacity arena next door can continue apace.

The construction teams have already started work on the new arena, which has sprung up throughout the course of this season, and there is no room for sentimentality as the old White Hart Lane is tore down to make way.

Related Content

Spurs await ‘special’ Lane farewell against United
Spurs willing to sell Bentaleb to make room for Wanyama
Pochettino hails ‘perfect’ Spurs display
The final match took place on Sunday afternoon, with Spurs bringing down the curtain with a 2-1 win over Manchester United. PHOTO/DM.

The confetti and debris from Sunday afternoon’s farewell was still visible on the pitch as the bright yellow bulldozers rumbled beneath the stands and onto the pitch.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4507080/Demolition-begins-Tottenham-s-White-Hart-Lane-ground.html

Many gaps were visible in the rows of blue seats after supporters ripped them out to take home as souvenirs, though the playing surface itself looked to have survived the post-match pitch invasion.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane earned Spurs a 2-1 win over United, a fitting farewell to a stadium that has seen countless memorable matches down the years.

But all things must pass and Spurs will play their home fixture at Wembley Stadium next season while their new home is built.

As of 8am on Monday morning, the stadium was formally handed over to contractors Mace and DSM for the dismantling of the stadium from the inside out.

By Daily Mail

Shares
Popular
Martin Tyler slammed on twitter for reaction to Wanyama’s goal against Utd
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Wanyama makes history as Spurs sink Utd in Lane farewell
Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
White Hart Lane demolition begins.
Posted on by AGENCIES
Real Madrid, Barca set up final day title showdown
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Cheyech, Nyokaye rule Mully Half Marathon
Posted on by Capital Sport
Recent
Hamilton Spanish GP win set up by ‘magic call’- Mercedes
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Wenger urges Arsenal fans to ignore boycott call
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
White Hart Lane demolition begins.
Posted on by AGENCIES
We want titles, not top four – Mourinho
Posted on by TEAMtalk Media
Lavezzi denies racism after slant-eyed pose provokes outrage in China
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE