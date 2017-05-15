White Hart Lane demolition begins.

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – The curtain fell on Tottenham Hotspur’s time at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon with a parade of legends and a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Less than 24 hours later and the bulldozers have rolled in to begin the job of razing the famous old place to the ground.

Spurs are determined to waste no time whatsoever in demolishing their home since 1899 so that work on their stunning new 61,559-capacity arena next door can continue apace.

The construction teams have already started work on the new arena, which has sprung up throughout the course of this season, and there is no room for sentimentality as the old White Hart Lane is tore down to make way.

The confetti and debris from Sunday afternoon’s farewell was still visible on the pitch as the bright yellow bulldozers rumbled beneath the stands and onto the pitch.

Many gaps were visible in the rows of blue seats after supporters ripped them out to take home as souvenirs, though the playing surface itself looked to have survived the post-match pitch invasion.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane earned Spurs a 2-1 win over United, a fitting farewell to a stadium that has seen countless memorable matches down the years.

But all things must pass and Spurs will play their home fixture at Wembley Stadium next season while their new home is built.

As of 8am on Monday morning, the stadium was formally handed over to contractors Mace and DSM for the dismantling of the stadium from the inside out.

