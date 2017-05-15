SportPesa signs shirt sponsorship deal with Everton

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenyan betting firm Sportpesa has signed a multi-year shirt sponsorship deal with English Premier League side Everton FC, just a few days after Hull City, their flagship club in England was relegated from the top tier.

The deal, which Everton said is the biggest in the club’s 140-year history, was unveiled on Monday evening and the Kenyan bookmakers are set to replace beer company Chang who had been the Merseyside club’s shirt sponsors.

“We’re pleased to have secured the biggest commercial partnership deal in the Club’s history with an ambitious and growing global company. From the outset we have been impressed by SportPesa and the company’s plans for the future. Over the coming months and years we will be working closely to realize our ambitions together,” Everton Chief Executive Officer Robert Ecclestone said.

“We’re very excited about forming this partnership with Everton Football Club. Community, Innovation and Engagement are key cornerstones which have contributed to SportPesa’s success so far and these are values that Everton Football Club holds at its core.” SportPesa UK Marketing Manager, Shaun Simmond added.

On top of their short sponsorship to relegated Hull City who will play in the Championship next season, the betting firm already has agreements with North London giants Arsenal and South Coast club Southampton as their official betting partners in Africa.

Just a fortnight ago, they were unveiled as the official African betting partners for the Spanish La Liga with the league’s officials following that up with a visit to the country where they signed a partnership agreement with the Kenyan Premier League.

They have also entered the Tanzanian market and have splashed the cash to sponsor the country’s Under-17 team while they will also be shirt sponsors for giants Simba in what Capital Sports learns is a Sh200mn-a-year deal for five years, appreciating by 5% every year.

Dar Young Africans (Yanga) and Singida United are also set to benefit from the company’s deep pockets.

Everton’s CEO Ecclestone was in the country last year in what was termed as a visit to the Football Kenya Federation and it is from this meeting that the marriage might have been mooted.

Sources indicate that Everton’s first team is set to play a friendly match in Tanzania courtesy of the agreement. Capital Sports understands the team which will face Robert Koeman’s men will be selected from a play off involving all teams sponsored by the company in Kenya and Tanzania.

Yanga, Simba and Singida will represent Tanzania while Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Nakuru All Stars will represent Kenya. A fourth team from each country will be decided by a public vote.