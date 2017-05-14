Wenger pleased with Gunners reaction

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14 -Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was delighted for his side as they broke a seven year hoodoo against Stoke City on Saturday evening.

The Gunners stormed to a 4-1 victory over Mark Hughes’ team, to record their first win at the Bet365 Stadium since 2010.

Olivier Giroud handed the top-four chasing side the lead three minutes before half-time, before Mesut Ozil combined with Alexis Sanchez for a sumptuous second just before the hour mark.

The Potters fought back through controversial circumstances as Peter Crouch reduced the deficit with his hand, but the visitors rallied back with Sanchez and Giroud adding a third and fourth respectively.

“We had a difficult week but we have won convincingly so the focus is there, the fighting spirit is there and we’re pleased to win,” he said after the game. “I believe when the team plays well we have the right individual talent to win.

“When they scored the ‘hand-goal’ they came back but when you go to places like Stoke you need at some stage to suffer and stick together and that is what we did.”

Arsenal are now one point behind fourth placed Liverpool with two games remaining.