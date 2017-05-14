Toroitich wins Deaf Half Marathon in Meru

Shares

MERU, Kenya, May 14 – Peter Toroitich overcame a tough challenge to beat Deaflympics champion and world record holder in the 5,000m Simon Kibai Cherono to be crowned the winner of this year’s Deaf Half Marathon held at the Meru National Polytechnic on Sunday.

Toroitich, who hails from Turkana County, clocked 1:11:02 ahead of Kibai who came in second in 1:11:24 while Daniel Kiptum completed the podium after stopping the timer in 1:12:18.

Toroitich who came in third in the 3rd edition held in Bomet County last year, was well poised to take the bragging rights as he stayed in the leading pack for the first 6km leading a strong team of contenders that included Kibai, Kiptum, David Njeru and Martin Gachie.

Kubai overtook Toroitich at the 10km mark but Toroitich was determined to dethrone the champion when he out-sprinted the rest and at one point he was alone racing to the finish line.

“Today’s race was important for me because it will help me prepare for the National Deaflympic trials scheduled to take place later this month. I hope that I will be selected to represent the country in the upcoming deaf champions next month,” Toroitich said after the race.

In the women’s race, Juster Kwamesa romped to the finish line in a time of 1:46:33, followed by Timiria Barasa who clocked 1:98:22 as Deonida Okiago finished third in 2:02:17.

The annual event also included the10Km races for both men and women where Lucas Wanjiru and Naibin Mushitoi dominated respectively.

The event saw the winners in the half marathon walking away with Sh70, 000, Sh60, 000 and Sh55, 000 respectively. The winner, 1st and 2nd runners up in the 10Km race were awarded Sh30, 000, Sh20, 000 and Sh10, 000 respectively in cash prizes.

The race serves as a platform to scout for athletes who will participate in the National Deaf Athletics Championships slated for May 23 and 24 in Uasin Gishu.

MEN 21KM

Peter Toroitich – 1:11:02

Simon Kibai- 1:11:24

Daniel Kiptum- 1:12:18

David Njeru- 1:12:32

Martin Gachie- 1:14:16

Sora Dida- 1:19:31

Kioko Musyoki- 1:23:47

Lazaro Onyango- 1:30:06

WOMEN 21KM

Juster Kwamesa- 1:46:33

Timiria Barasa- 1:98:22

Deonida Okiago- 2:02:17

Mercy Tanui- 2:06:18

Electine Aoko- 2:12:58