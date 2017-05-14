Fiamenyo saves AFC blushes, Gor hold on top spot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo stepped off the bench to score an 86th minute goal to save AFC Leopards from the jaws of a third successive defeat as they fought back to draw 1-1 with new boys Zoo Kericho in Machakos.

At the Mumias Sports Complex, Meddie Kagere’s 14th minute penalty was all Gor Mahia needed as they cemented their hold on the top of the Kenyan Premier League standings, beating hosts Nzoia Sugar 1-0.

Posta Rangers meanwhile, failed to remain at par with the leaders after they were frustrated to a barren draw by Nakumatt FC at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

In Ruaraka, defending champions Tusker FC picked up a fifth run on the trot with a 2-1 home win over Sony Sugar, remaining fourth in the standings

In Machakos, under pressure AFC Leopards were staring at another loss having already dropped points against Gor Mahia and Sony Sugar.

“It is yet another game we are conceding from a set piece and I think it is something we have to address. It is quite sad that we have not performed over the last three games but I think getting a point is encouraging enough for us ahead of the next game,” AFC Leopards assistant coach Dennis Kitambi said after the match.

Zoo head coach Sammy Okoth was disappointed with the result, saying he felt his side should have wrapped up the game with the chances they had.

“These are two points dropped for us. We had scoring chances but we did not use them. We controlled most of the game but I think it is a matter of experience, we are learning as we go on,” Okoth noted.

After a goalless draw in the first half, Zoo upped the tempo in the second half and were rewarded with a 60th minute goal when Johnston Ligare leaped highest inside the box to head in a Geoffrey Gichana corner.

Zoo had run rings around Ingwe and should blame themselves for throwing away the lead.

After going ahead, Nicholas Kipkurui had a chance to double the lead in the 70th minute with a snap shot from outside the area but he was denied by Gabriel Andika in the AFC Leopards goal.

Minutes later, Bernard Odhiambo had a one-on-one chance with Andika after beating the Ingwe defense, but he could not find a way past the shot stopper.

But Stewart Hall’s decision to throw into the fray Fiamenyo and Allan Katterega who had started on the bench paid dividends with the Ghanaian equalizing four minutes from time scoring his fifth goal of the season after controlling a freekick from Robinson Kamura.

In Mumias, Kagere gave Gor the lead in the 14th minute after beating the Nzoia keeper with a simple finish.

The hosts had a brilliant chance to draw parity on the half hour mark but Edwin Wafula saw his penalty saved by Boniface Oluoch after Boniface Omondi was brought down inside the box by Harun Shakava.