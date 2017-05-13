Rudisha floored as Obiri, Kipyegon shine in Shanghai

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – World record holder David Rudisha started the season on a low, finishing fourth in the men’s 800m at the Shanghai IAAF Diamond League on Saturday.

Rudisha, the two-time Olympic champion was floored by compatriots, youngster Kipyegon Bett who pulled clear to win in 1:44.70 ahead of Robert Biwott who dipped ahead of the fading Rudisha on the line to finish second.

There was no victorious comeback for Rudisha. The world champion finished fifth on his Shanghai debut last year and improved to third this time as two of his countrymen overtook him on the home straight.

“I’ve have had a different build up with not running in Australia this year and it was my first race of the season” reflected Rudisha. “I ran a 1:45, which shows me where I’m at and it is something to build on.”

Kenyans occupied the top five positions with Ferguson Rotich finishing third (1:45.17) as Alfred Kipketer closed came fifth (1:45.40).

-Kipyegon World Lead-

In the women’s 1500m, Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon became the first woman this year to break four minutes for 1500m as she held off Dawit Seyaum of Ethiopia to set a world leading time.

Kipyegon was never troubled as she followed pacemaker Jenny Meadows through 800m in 2:11.44 before kicking on to victory in 3:59.22.

-Obiri wins 5000m-

Kipyegon’s compatriot Helen Obiri was in more jubilant mood after she moved a couple of places up the 5000m world all-time list to sixth. The Olympic silver medallist took three seconds from her personal best to win in 14:22.47, easily the quickest in the world this year.

Obiri never looked troubled as she ran away from Ethiopia’s world silver medallist Senbere Tesferi of Ethiopia.