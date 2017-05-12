Kenya Simbas depart for Cape Town

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – A 30 man Kenya 15s squad departed for Cape Town, South Africa Friday morning for a 10 day training camp ahead of their home test fixture against Germany on Saturday May 27.

Team Manager Simiyu Wangila, speaking in Nairobi on Thursday morning, said, “ We have had the opportunity to train together in Nairobi and will use the camp in South Africa to fine tune aspects of our play, most notably the set piece and scrummaging as we brace for the clash against Germany which kicks off our international season.”

While in South Africa, the team will play a build up match against local side Durbell RFC.

Davis Chenge will captain the squad in the absence of Wilson Kopondo who is unavailable due to work commitments. Others missing out due to professional and academic commitments include Oliver Mang’eni, Kenny Andola, Steve Otieno and Benjamin Marshall while Darwin Mukidza is away with the Kenya Sevens team in Europe.

Chenge said, “We are heading to South Africa for a 10 day camp where we will have chance to work with a number of coaches to fortify our tactical and physical abilities. We will also play a build up match which will give us a chance to test our systems and tactics ahead of the Germany test on 27th May.”

Kopondo has, who was last in action for the Simbas takes over from former skipper Brian Nyikuli who was not selected for this season’s assignments. He will be assisted by KCB utility back Darwin Mukidza.

Simbas squad to Cape Town

Moses Amusala, George Asin (KCB), Dennis Karani, Simon Muniafu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Ronnie Mwenesi (Nondescripts), Davis Chenge (KCB, Tour Captain), Eric Kerre (Resolution Impala Saracens), Martin Owila (KCB), Samson Onsomu (Resolution Impala Saracens), Isaac Adimo, Dennis Muhanji, Patrice Agunda (SportPesa Quns), Leo Seje (Resolution Impala Saracens), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Tony Onyango (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Peter Karia (KCB), Bramwell Mayaka (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Oscar Simiyu (KCB), David Ambunya (SportPesa Quins), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Brad Owako (Mwamba), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos), James Kubau (Resolution Impala Saracens), Emmanuel Mavala, Kelvin Masai (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Biko Adema (Nondescripts, Assistant Tour Captain), Philip Ikambili (Menengai Cream Homeboyz)

Management: Jerome Paarwater (Head Coach), Charles Ngovi, Dominique Habimana (Assistant Coaches), Richard Ochieng (S&C), Chris Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager)