You are here:

Football Football

Sanchez keeps Arsenal in top-four hunt

by
Football
Shares

Alexis Sanchez celebrates after opening the scoring with a fine goal in the Premier League clash at St Mary’s.PHOTO/courtesy

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, May 10 –  Alexis Sanchez scored his 20th goal of the Premier League campaign as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Sanchez opened the scoring on the hour at St Mary’s before substitute Olivier Giroud made the game safe with a header seven minutes from time.

Victory took Arsene Wenger’s side above Manchester United into fifth place and left them three points below Manchester City, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying berth.

Arsenal must now win their three remaining games and hope City or third-place Liverpool drop points if they are to secure a 20th successive season of Champions League football.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments