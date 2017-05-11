Sanchez keeps Arsenal in top-four hunt

Shares

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, May 10 – Alexis Sanchez scored his 20th goal of the Premier League campaign as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Sanchez opened the scoring on the hour at St Mary’s before substitute Olivier Giroud made the game safe with a header seven minutes from time.

Victory took Arsene Wenger’s side above Manchester United into fifth place and left them three points below Manchester City, who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying berth.

Arsenal must now win their three remaining games and hope City or third-place Liverpool drop points if they are to secure a 20th successive season of Champions League football.