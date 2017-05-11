Coutinho is going nowhere, assures Klopp

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11 – Jurgen Klopp has categorically ruled out the sale of midfield maestro Philippe Coutinho as he plans to improve on his squad for next season.

Liverpool are on course for a top four Premier League finish this season, making them an attractive option for players seeking Champions League football.

It is the first time since the 2013/14 season, when the Reds so nearly won the league, before finishing second, that they have been fighting for a place in the elite European competition.

And speaking ahead of his side’s match with West Ham United on Sunday, Klopp said of the player that signed a new five-year contract in January.

“When did he sign his new contract? With a £400m clause!

“There are absolutely no plans [to sell]. What our owners say is there is the absolute opportunity not to sell anybody if we do not want to. That means we can bring in other players and it is a good situation. We have a stable squad with a good basis.”

He added: “We want to bring a few in with fresh blood, but nobody will leave us without our say so I am completely relaxed about this.”

The addition of a fit-again Sadio Mane next season will have the same effect as signing a new player – after the club’s players’ player and supporters’ player of the year saw his season prematurely ended in April with knee surgery.

He is banking on his teammates to consolidate their current league position. He said: “It’s frustrating being out and having to watch, but my team-mates are still doing a great job on the pitch. I am very confident that they will get the points we need from the final two matches to get us in the top four.

“We have a great manager and he knows what is required. We all want to get this club into the Champions League.”