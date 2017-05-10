Coutinho has window smashed on Sh8m Porsche

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10 – Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho had a window smashed on his luxury Porsche Macan while he attended the club’s end-of-season awards night on Tuesday.

What was supposed to be an evening of celebration for players and fans alike ended in a mess for Coutinho, who will likely have been furious to discover the damage.

Coutinho was joined by his wife Aine at Anfield, with the pair safely inside when a thug launched a rock at the Brazilian’s car window.

Pictures obtained exclusively by Sportsmail show significant damage to the Sh8m (£60,000) Porsche, which was parked alongside other players’ cars in a guarded car park.

A photographer located at the ground to snap players’ arrivals detailed how a man arrived at the scene to throw a rock at the car, before quickly running away.

A police van then arrived at the stadium, and a member of staff came outside with the keys to assess the damage to the expensive car.

Coutinho, who earns over Sh26.7m (£200,000)-a-week at Liverpool and has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, did not reappear from the stadium, instead opting to stay inside.

Inside Anfield, oblivious to what was happening outside, Coutinho sat down among his Liverpool team-mates to sign autographs for fans before the ceremony.

The Brazilian posed for photos on the red carpet alongside his wife, as well as countryman Roberto Firmino and his partner.

When the awards got underway, youngster Ben Woodburn was one of the early winners as he picked up Academy Players’ Player of the Season.



-By Daily Mail-