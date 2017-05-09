Muyoti appointed Thika United head coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Thika United has appointed former AFC Leopards assistant coach Nicholas Muyoti as the head coach.

The development was confirmed through the club’s official website that saw Muyoti elevated from the assistant role, taking over from James Nandwa who was handed the position of Technical Director.

“Management has taken another restructuring move in accordance with the CAF Club licencing requirements by promoting immediate former Head coach James Nandwa to the position of Technical Director in the club,” the club announced in its official website.

“Following the new developments, Nicholas Muyoti who was the assistant coach takes over as the Head tactician to be deputized by Joseph Ruto who will double up as the Keeper trainer.”

Thika United most recently elevated former Team Manager George Maina as the club Chief Executive Officer and also promoted former player Vincent Nyaberi to take up the Managers’ post.

The changes took effect immediately as the team prepares for their midweek fixture against Nakumatt FC on Wednesday at Ruaraka.

-By Thika United official website-