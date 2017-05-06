James scores 35 as Cavs put Raptors on brink

Shares

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 6 – LeBron James scored 35 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-94 Friday to take a 3-0 stranglehold lead in their second round NBA playoff series.

James also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists as Cleveland look ahead to clinching the series with a win in game four on Sunday in Toronto.

“When we’re getting stops, we’re a dangerous team,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “It was an all-round good game for us rebounding, offensively and defensively, so we just have to keep that up.”

The Raptors played without star point guard Kyle Lowry who sprained his ankle in Wednesday’s loss in Cleveland.

Toronto led by three points at halftime but the Cavaliers kept pressing in the third and seized command in the fourth.

James was instrumental in the comeback, scoring 13 points in the final quarter.

Lowry took part in the warm-up and was listed as active for the game, but Cory Joseph started in his place. Lowry remained on the bench for the whole game.

Kevin Love delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving also scored 16 while Kyle Korver had 14 points. Tristan Thompson added nine points and 12 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan rebounded from a poor performance in game two to lead Toronto with 37 points.

“I liked our fight, I loved the way our guys competed,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “There was no back down.”

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and eight rebounds, with Norman Powell chipping in with 13 points and Serge Ibaka scoring 12.