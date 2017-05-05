We will push Chelsea till the end, says Wanyama

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 5 – Victor Wanyama insists Tottenham still believe they can win the Premier League title this season.

Spurs can narrow the gap to league leaders Chelsea to one point if they beat West Ham on Friday night.

Antonio Conte’s side then must wait until Monday night to respond, when they face Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham recorded an impressive 2-0 win over north London rivals Arsenal last Sunday and Wanyama wants a strong finish to ensure they exert maximum pressure in the title race.

“I feel it had a big impact, beating our rivals in front of our fans is amazing,” he told Sky Sports. “We still have to get back to training and work hard for our next game. It is also a tough one.

“We just want to focus and stay on our feet and dig deep to achieve the best results we can. We will see from there.

“We are taking it game by game. We are really going strong and we want to finish strong. It doesn’t matter what happens, we are just focusing on ourselves. We want to keep the momentum going.”That will be a good thing, playing on Friday and then hopefully we can make it one point. Then the pressure is on them. It would be nice going into the weekend knowing we are a point behind.

“We want to fight for everything and to keep putting them under pressure until the last moment. We still believe we can arrive there and achieve what we want.”

-North London Derby-

Wanyama was excellent in the north London derby and has emerged as one of Tottenham’s key players this season.

He credits Mauricio Pochettino, who also managed him at Southampton, for bringing out his best football and revealed he jumped at the chance to follow the former Saints boss to White Hart Lane.”I want to play for him because he loves the game, he has the passion for the game,” Wanyama added. “He always wants to take everything and improve. That is good for players.

“As a player sometimes you don’t see the small details but he spots them well. That’s why you want to go out there and fight for him, because he really improves players and you can see it.

“I feel he is always improving as well. At Southampton he was another level and here again another level higher.

“I was quite happy to join him. He just told me, ‘You know how I work and I want you to come here and be part of it, to try and work hard to achieve some trophies’.

“I couldn’t resist and I jumped on the boat quickly.”

The Kenya international has scored two league goals this season, one short of his career-best tally achieved at Southampton two years ago.

He believes the defensive side of the game remains his primary objective but admits he would like to add more goals.”My role is to try and win the ball and also sometimes join the attack,” he continued. “I get some goals if I can.

“I have had some decent chances to score this season which should have been in but it is what it is.

“Hopefully I still have some chances to go on and score a few. Sometimes it is difficult, you need to get back and work again!

“But for me I think goals are just a bonus. If we keep clean sheets and we are winning then I am satisfied.”

-By Sky Sports-