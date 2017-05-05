You are here:

Athletics Athletics

Simbine surprises in Diamond League 100m opener

by
Athletics
Shares

(L-R) South Africa’s Akani Simbine, US’ Justin Gatlin and Jamaica’s Asafa Powell compete in the men’s 100 metres during the Diamond League athletics competition in Doha, on May 5, 2017 © AFP / KARIM JAAFAR

DOHA, Qatar, May 5South Africa’s Akani Simbine surprised a world-class sprint field, including Justin Gatlin, Asafa Powell and Andre De Grasse to claim a season-opening 100m Diamond League victory on Friday.

The 23-year-old powered home in a time of 9.99sec to become the first South African man to win a Diamond League 100m, and serve notice that the Blue Riband event could be more competitive than for some time with the impending international retirement of Usain Bolt.

“I’m happy with my shape now, just to come up here and set a motivation for the rest of the season is what I was hoping for,” said Simbine.

Jamaica’s Powell, a former world record holder, finished second in a time of 10.08secs, and Qatar’s Femi Ogunode was a place further back in 10.13.

Silver and bronze medallists in Rio, American Gatlin and Canada’s De Grasse, Bolt’s heir apparent, trailed in fourth and fifth.

The women’s double Olympic sprint champion, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson once again beat her main rival Dafne Schippers in the 200m.

Thompson stormed home in a time of 22.19secs, around half-a-second down on her winning time in Rio, and pronounced herself “very happy” immediately after.

“It’s a great first time (of the season),” said Thompson.

Winning the women’s 200 metres in 22.19secs was Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson (2nd R), who also beat her winning Olympic time by half a second © AFP / KARIM JAAFAR

Schippers, silver medallist behind Thompson in the same event in Rio, said she was taking the early season defeat as an omen.

“Last year, I won every race and she won the most important.

“I hope to do it the other way round this year,” said the Netherlands runner, with one eye on the World Championships in London in August.

Caster Semenya said she surprised herself with her finish after winning the women’s 800m,in a time of 1min 56.61secs, the fastest of the year so far.

“It’s very, very important to win,” she said.

“For us, the main thing is to keep on winning so we will be in the best for the World Championships.

“I didn’t know I could kick like that!”

 

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments