NOCK elections put off after court order

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 -The much anticipated National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) elections slated for Friday morning in Nairobi have been called off after the Kenya Taekwondo Federation obtained an injunction temporarily putting the process on hold.

NOCK president Kipchoge Keino adjourned the Extra Ordinary General Assembly which was also set to be an elective assembly with the injunction served just before the process started.

The case will be heard on Monday.

“I was shocked to receive the Court Order,” said Keino while adjoining the meeting that was attended by all the 27 federations.

“This shows we are not working in unity but I thank the federations that have put Kenya’s name on the map. I don’t want to go against the law of the land because we received two orders from the Sports Dispute Tribunal and an Injunction from the High Court of Kenya filed by the Taekwondo Association, directing that today’s meeting cannot proceed until the matter is heard on Monday. Therefore I adjourn the meeting,” Keino declared.

The Taekwondo Federation was one of the two federations barred from participating in the elections over issues of registration under the Registrar of Societies alongside the Kenya Cycling Federation.

“In all elections you will always have sideshows and circuses happening and in this regard I don’t want to say it is a delay. For you to win a political seat, people will try any strategies that they have and this might be a strategy for someone.”

“But as far as we are concerned even with elections being postponed, they will still happen soon or later and we will have to move forward,” Kenya Table Tennis Association boss Andrew Mudibo vying for the Secretary General’s seat said.

The latest development is set to put Kenya at loggerheads with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which had given the country an ultimatum to put its house in order.

The IOC had directed that all the federations under NOCK that started the process be included and allowed to vote then sort out the pending issues later on.