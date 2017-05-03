Zoo hope to cage in more points after Ulinzi starter

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Kenyan Premier League new boys Zoo Kericho are confident of keeping their winning run on track after picking their first top tier victory last weekend with a shock 2-1 result over Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru.

Head coach Sammy Okoth says the win over the soldiers wasn’t a fluke and attributed it to a gain in confidence by his rookies most of who have never had Premier League experience before.

“We have been learning and growing with each match and now we are getting it. It is a good motivation to the players and they now believe they can do it and I believe it is that motivation which they will hold on to keep them going and help us win more matches,” Okoth told Capital Sport.

The Kericho based side started their top flight experience on a negative footing, losing all their five opening matches but managed to limp back to their feet with back to back draws against Nzoia Sugar and Muhoroni Youth.

The win against Ulinzi at their Afraha backyard on Sunday is what they now hope to ride on heading into the subsequent fixtures.

“We started well and when we scored first, it gave us a lot of confidence. I think it was one of the matches we really played with our hearts and it is such kind of a performance I hope we carry on with,” Okoth, formerly assistant coach at Ushuru FC noted.

The tactician has however ruled out the possibility of massive signings when the mid-season transfer window opens in slightly under a month’s time, saying he will keep faith in the same squad if they keep on their winning run.

“I would really want to continue trusting these young boys if we manage to get the same results. I want to groom them and grow with them so bringing in many experienced players in June will not be a priority for me,” added Okoth.

Zoo will now shift their attention to Western Stima who they face at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

“It is another tough match but if we can maintain the same spirit and then correct a few areas which have been of concern to us, then we can be able to get the same result. For us now it is just a matter of wanting to improve match at a time,” Okoth further said.