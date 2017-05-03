Klopp relishing top-four pressure

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, May 3 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is enjoying the pressure of trying to lead the club to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Klopp’s charges claimed an important 1-0 win over Watford on Monday to open up a three-point lead over fourth-placed Manchester City, and four points over Manchester United.

However, both Mancunian clubs have a game in hand over the Reds, and Klopp knows there is pressure on his side to clinch a Champions League berth.

“I don’t think about it [Liverpool’s current position],” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“We should start trying to think about things positively – the world is serious enough. We won, it was very important. We lost last week, it was not so nice.

“Now we play Southampton; does anybody think we already have the three points? It’s not like this. We have to work for it, that’s what we should do.

“In the end, you get what you deserve. You will get what you deserve. We will see what we deserve. In this moment, we have the opportunity to fight for it.

“This kind of pressure, I really love. To fight for something means you are in a good position.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has called on his teammates to remain focused on their target of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The result against the Hornets was Liverpool’s third win in their last five top-flight games, but Mignolet knows they need to keep their guard up.

“We have to keep going how we are. We are in good shape but things can still change. We have to keep our focus, keep our feet on the floor and keep grinding out results,” Mignolet told the press, according to Reuters.

“Everybody is very hungry to play in the Champions League. It’s where you want to play. But we’re not there yet and there’s still a lot of hard work ahead of us.”