Former NBA star Roy recovering after shooting

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 3 – Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy is recovering after being injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, reports said Wednesday.

KING-TV in Seattle said Roy was treated for wounds following the shooting before returning to Washington state, where he works as a high school basketball coach.

USA Today reported that the 32-year-old was injured as he shielded children from gunfire during the incident, which occurred outside his grandmother’s house.

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the Blazers said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

Roy played five seasons in Portland before retiring in 2011 because of knee problems. An attempted comeback in 2012 was cut short by a further knee injury.