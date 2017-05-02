Mashemeji Derby postponed until further notice

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The eagerly awaited ‘Mashemeji Derby’ pitting bitter rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia has been postponed until further notice.

The match was set for Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, but a statement from Kenyan Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that the high octane match will be held when Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Center Kasarani is available.

This is after home team AFC Leopards expressed concerns of not being well-positioned to make adequate security arrangements of hosting the match at the Afraha Stadium.

“Following intensive consultations between the KPL Vice-chairman Lt. Col. Erick Oloo, AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Mule, Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, and the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, it has been unanimously decided that owing to the home team’s confirmation on being unable to provide adequate security, no chance can be taken at hosting the match at Afraha,” the statement read.

“Therefore as a result, the match has been postponed until such a time when the Nyayo National Stadium and/or the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will be available.”