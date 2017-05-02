Coutinho injury not serious

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 2 – Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has played down the injury he sustained in Monday night’s 1-0 win over Watford.

Emre Can scored the only goal of the game – a superb bicycle-kick – in first half stoppage time, at Vicarage Road, to further secure the Reds’ place in third on the Premier League standings.

Coutinho had to be replaced by Adam Lallana after just 13 minutes of the match, but he has subsequently played down the knock, on his Instagram account.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp explained the injury was a simple dead leg, meaning Coutinho would be back in action for their next game against Southampton.

Klopp said after the game: “He has a dead leg, hopefully it’s not too serious but of course it’s really painful and no chance [he could continue]. Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance,” Coutinho, who posed alongside Can for his post, wrote: “Thanks to all for the support. It isn’t serious.”