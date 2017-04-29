Paarwater names 13 debutants in Simbas squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Thirteen players are in line for their full test debuts as the Simbas technical bench led by Head Coach Jerome Paarwater named a 36 man squad for this year’s international assignments which kick off with a home test against Germany at the RFUEA Ground on May 27.

The thirteen players are George Asin, Leo Seje, James Kubasu, Bramwell Mayaka, Elkeans Musonye, Alex Olaba, Oscar Simiyu, Philip Ikambili, Brad Owako, George Nyambua, Peter Kilonzo as well as Steve Otieno and Benjamin Marshall who were part of the Kenya U20 squad that finished second at last week’s Africa U20 championships in Madagascar.

“While qualification for the 2019 World Cup remains a key priority for us, we are looking beyond that by blooding in younger players, including those from the U20s,”said Team Manager Wangila Simiyu who also indicated that Wilson Kopondo is very likely to return to the captaincy.

Wangila also revealed that the team will hold a 10 day residential camp in Cape Town, South Africa from 11-21 May in preparation for the Africa Cup as well as next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

There are also late call ups for Oliver Mang’eni, Jacob Ojee, Kenny Andola and Ronnie Mwenesi while injury forces Humphrey Kayange out of the squad.

Nato Simiyu, Nick Barasa, Antony Orege, McLanhan Sikuku, Roxy Suchi and Edwin Achayo do not make the final squad.

Simbas 2017 squad

Forwards: Moses Amusala (KCB), George Asin (KCB), Dennis Karani (Impala Saracens), Wilson Kopondo (Kenya Harlequins), Simon Muniafu (Impala Saracens), Davis Chenge (KCB), Eric Kerre (Impala Saracens), Edwin Machanje (Mwamba), James Kubasu (Impala Saracens), Peter Karia (KCB), Bramwell Mayaka (Homeboyz),Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz),Oscar Simiyu (KCB),George Nyambua(Kabras Sugar),Ronnie Mwenesi (Nondescripts), Emmanuel Mavala (Homeboyz), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore Leos), Martin Owila (KCB), Steve Otieno (Homeboyz)

Backs: Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), Biko Adema (Nondescripts), Dennis Muhanji, Patrice Agunda (Kenya Harlequins), Leo Seje (Impala Saracens), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Kelvin Masai (Homeboyz), Isaac Adimo (Kenya Harlequins), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Brad Owako (Mwamba), David Ambunya (Kenya Harlequins), Alex Olaba (Strathmore Leos),Kenny Andola (KCB), Benjamin Marshall (Nondescripts), Peter Kilonzo (KCB).