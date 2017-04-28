Ssimbwa wants more youngsters at Sofapaka

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Ahead of the June transfer window, Sofapaka FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa says he wants to include more youngsters in the team to have a proper shot at the Kenyan premier League title this season.

Though he says he is contended with the current squad as it is, he has admitted he doesn’t like his teams brimmed up with experienced players without youngsters and adds he will be looking to spruce up the engines of his side in June.

“We are lacking some young energetic attacking midfielders; we are hoping to get some in the second leg but I am currently contended with these ones I have and they can do the job,” Ssimbwa told Capital Sport.

He adds; “I found them here, so there is not so much I can do. I only came with two from Uganda. In the second leg, I want to bring in more young players; that’s what I want. We have the money, we have a good sponsor and I have seen very many good young Kenyan players.”

“As a coach, I always want to groom young players. The last time I was here I did that. Remember Muki (Anthony Kimani), Mieno (Humphrey), Situma (James)… they were not playing before I came.”

Batoto ba Mungu who just merely survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season have started 2017 on a positive note, maintaining an unbeaten run of six matches since their opening day 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sony Sugar.

They are placed third on the standings with 14 points, three off leaders Posta Rangers. Though he is not entirely pleased with how his side has fared, he is encouraged by the improvement.

“There is a sign of improvement. The good thing is, we are not playing so well, but tactically we are playing well. We are attacking and defending very well and if you look at our finishing, we have only failed to score in two matches. We shall be better with time,” the Ugandan, formerly with Kampala City Council in his native Uganda noted.

He believes the 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions should be considered as serious title contenders especially in the second leg when he acquires the players he desires.

“Right now, maybe a little bit. We will just try to win as many matches as possible before the second leg. But if we finish the first leg within the top four and in June I get the players that I want, I will just take the trophy,” the confident tactician noted.

They will prepare to face Bandari in their next tie on Labor Day Monday at the Camp Toyoyo ground and Ssimbwa only hopes his players can recover in time to face his fellow Ugandan, Paul Nkata.

“The challenge is that we will only have a few days to rest and with experienced players. If we can manage to be fresh for that game, then I know we can get a good result,” Ssimbwa noted.