Aguero made most of Fellaini headbutt, says Jose

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 28 – Jose Mourinho has accused Sergio Aguero of exaggerating his reaction to Marouane Fellaini’s headbutt in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United clung on with 10 men for a goalless draw at neighbours Manchester City on Thursday, to leave the Champions League ambitions of both clubs in the balance.

Fellaini was dismissed in the second half just seconds after he was booked. The Belgian chased Aguero down, fouled him and then as the Argentine rose off the floor, thrust his forehead forward.

Referee Martin Atkinson immediately issued a red card, but United boss Mourinho wasn’t convinced.

“I saw Aguero in the tunnel and no broken nose no broken head. His face is nice as always,” said Mourinho.

“I spoke with Marouane, he feels very disappointed. I spoke with Martin Atkinson and he said, in his opinion, it was a red card.

“I didn’t watch but I can guess that it’s half red card and half very experienced, smart Argentinian player.”

Nevertheless, Mourinho was pleased with a draw at the Etihad, with United now a point adrift of fourth placed City and two behind Liverpool in third, who have played an extra game.

“People were focused on the points difference between us and Manchester City but I think people forgot to look at the distance to Liverpool,” Mourinho added.

“This point can be a very important point for us.

“Against Swansea [on Sunday] with the support of Old Trafford, and with 24 matches unbeaten, we go and try and fight until the end.”