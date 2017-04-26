SportPesa becomes new LaLiga regional sponsor

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Apr 26 – This agreement is another step forward in LaLiga’s bid to get closer to followers of Spanish football in Africa

SportPesa, a global gaming brand has broken new ground after entering an agreement with the Spanish Football League, to become The Official African Betting Partner of LaLiga.

The company strives to contribute to the growth of sports in each of the markets in which it operates and is also strongly committed to transparency and integrity, values with which LaLiga is synonymous.

This groundbreaking agreement was inked on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 by President Javier Tebas and LaLiga’s Commercial and Marketing General Manager, Adolfo Bara, representing LaLiga as well as SportPesa’s Africa CEO Ronald Karauri and Director responsible for Global Strategy, Ivo Bozukov.

Spanning an initial three years, the agreement will help LaLiga grow and get closer to its fans in Africa, which is a strategic territory as over three quarters of the population are interested in football, with millions of fans tuning in across the continent to watch the flamboyant Spanish football.

SportPesa CEO, Karauri, welcomed LaLiga’s engagement in the African continent and their commitment to contribute high quality footballs, sports kits, training expertise and public viewing events for those who have not had the opportunity to experience the joy of Spanish Football.

“We believe that this partnership will bring into Africa LaLiga, which is a globally recognised leader in football talent development. It ties well with our company’s objective of developing sport in Africa by bringing in the invaluable professional experience of one of the top leagues in Europe,” said Karauri.

Already active in Africa, LaLiga has offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, which was established in 2015 and in Abuja, Nigeria, which opened in July 2016. With this agreement, it hopes to achieve much greater visibility and understanding of Spanish clubs overseas.

By Goal