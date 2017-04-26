Posta beats Sony to remain top, Gor hit Bandari in Mombasa

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 26 – Posta Rangers retained top spot on the Kenyan Premier League table after a hard fought 1-0 win over Sony Sugar at the Awendo Green Stadium on Wednesday evening, remaining the only unbeaten side in the league after seven rounds of matches.

Jared Obwoge scored the all important goal in the 50th minute of the match with Sammy Omollo’s men picking their fifth 1-0 win of the season and moving to 17 points.

In Mombasa, Gor Mahia were 2-1 winners over hosts Bandari as they pushed AFC Leopards off second spot with Ingwe losing 1-0 to Sofapaka at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, a result that took Batoto ba Mungu third.

In Kakamega, Ulinzi Stars’ unbeaten run was put to a halt after losing by a solitary goal to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Former Ulinzi man Wycliffe Ochomo was both victor and villain as he scored the lone goal of the match in the 4th minute but was also sent off in the 44th minute for an off the ball foul.

In Mombasa, Bandari’s unblemished record at home came under threat as they lost their first match at their fortress, having won the previous three.

Innocent Wafula opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the match, hitting a low effort past the Bandari shot stopper after collecting a pass from Godfrey Walusimbi.

Noah Abich however restored parity six minutes into the second half from the penalty spot after Musa Mohammed fouled Shabaan Kenga inside the box.

Gor however hit the winner with Walusimbi scoring in the 66t minute off an Oliver Maloba assist.