Newcastle United and West Ham raided by police

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 26 – Offices at Newcastle and West Ham have been raided as part of an investigation into suspected tax and National Insurance fraud, Sky sources understand.

Nearly 200 officers of HM Revenue and Customs were also deployed in the raids, which included the training ground and main offices of Newcastle United at St James’ Park and the London Stadium, home of West Ham.

A number of arrests were made, and Sky Sports News HQ understands that one of those was Newcastle’s managing director Lee Charnley.

A statement from HMRC read: “HMRC has arrested several men working within the professional football industry for a suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud.

“180 HMRC officers have been deployed across the UK and France today. Investigators have searched a number of premises in the north east and south east of England and arrested the men and also seized business records, financial records, computers and mobile phones.

“The French authorities are assisting the UK investigation, have made arrests and several locations have been searched in France.

“This criminal investigation sends a clear message that, whoever you are, if you commit tax fraud you can expect to face the consequences. As this is an ongoing investigation HMRC is unable to provide any further detail at this time.”

By Sky Sports