Ngong to host National Sevens Series fourth leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The fourth round of the National Sevens Series will be hosted at the Ngong Hills Sports Resort for a period of two years starting with the 2017 edition which takes place on 9/10 September.

This decision was arrived at by the Kenya Rugby Union following the submission of hosting bids by interested clubs and entities.

Homeboyz topped the bidding, earning the right to host the event at their proposed venue in 2017 and 2018.

A joint bid by Western Bulls and Kabras Sugar RFC was second overall in the bidding process, granting them the rights to host this round of the NSS in 2019 and 2020.

The National Sevens Series is Kenya Rugby’s premier club sevens competition and is played over six rounds, the team accumulating the most points at the close of the series crowned club sevens champions of Kenya

Meanwhile, draws for the Enterprise and Mwamba Cups were conducted along the sidelines of the Kenya Cup final on Saturday 22 April 2017.

Champions KCB, Kabras Sugar, Strathmore Leos and Resolution Impala Saracens all have byes to the quarterfinals.

Blak Blad will play at home to Mwamba in their pre-quarterfinal fixture on Saturday 6 May 2017. The winner of this clash plays away to KCB on Saturday 13 May.

The second pre-quarterfinal clash sees Nondescripts host Mean Machine with a quarterfinal clash away to Kabras Sugar at stake.SportPesa Quins face Nakuru RFC, the winner of this clash playing their quarterfinal away to Resolution Impala Saracens.

Western Bulls and Menengai Cream Homeboyz face off in the last pre-quarterfinal for an opportunity to play against Strathmore Leos in the quarters.

Enterprise Cup

Pre-quarterfinals

Saturday 29 April 2017

Blak Blad v Mwamba – Kenyatta University

Nondescripts v Mean Machine – Jamhuri Park

Kenya Harlequins v Nakuru RFC – RFUEA

Western Bulls v Homeboyz – The Bullring

Mwamba Cup

Pre -quarterfinals

Moi University v South Coast Pirates – Eldoret

University of Eldoret v Mombasa – Eldoret

Bungoma Sharks v JKUAT Cougars – Bungoma

Thika v Kenya Methodist University – Thika

Mwamba Cup II

Pre quarters

Nondescripts II v Western Bulls II – Jamhuri Park

Blak Blad II v KCB II – Kenyatta University