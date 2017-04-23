Uhuru salutes Keitany, Wanjiru for London win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta led his countrymen in saluting Mary Keitany and Daniel Wanjiru after their London marathon titles on Sunday.

Keitany, who claimed a third women’s title in London to match her trio of New York victories, set the fastest time in 2hr 17min 01sec, smashing the 14-year-old mark of British great Paula Radcliffe.

Earlier Wanjiru, 24, kept Kenenisa Bekele at bay despite a late rally from the Ethiopian legend and race favourite.

“I congratulate Mary Keitany for her London marathon win and for breaking the women’s only marathon world record. You have made Kenya proud,” Kenyatta said on twitter.

“Proud of Daniel Wanjiru in the London marathon men’s win. A great win for Kenya.”

Kenyan Youth and Gender affairs minister Sicily Kariuki praised Keitany’s victory as representing “the true spirit of a Kenyan woman – determined and focused, God-fearing and true to her mother nation, Kenya.

“Keitany is a mother of two, which makes her achievements even more remarkable; she has proved that Kenyan women were resilient and world beaters.”