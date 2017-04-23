You are here:

Football Football

Sanchez caps Arsenal fightback, sets Chelsea final date

by
Football
Shares

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez celebrating with Gabriel

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 23 – Arsenal will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final after battling back to beat Manchester City 2-1 after extra-time in Sunday’s semi-final at Wembley.

Despite trailing to Sergio Aguero’s second half opener, Arsene Wenger’s side staged a gritty revival as Nacho Monreal equalised before Alexis Sanchez netted the winner in the additional period.

Arsenal’s record 20th FA Cup final appearance gives them a chance to end a difficult season by lifting the trophy for the third time in the last four years.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments