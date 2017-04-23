Ox and Ramsey are the future, says Arsene

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 23 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to step up and become leaders at the club.

The two are part of a core of British players including Theo Walcott, Kieran Gibbs, Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere, and Wenger believes they are the future of the club.

“They should lead and take responsibility to say ‘yes, that is how we want to behave, this is how we want to play, let’s go together’,” Wenger was quoted by the Daily Mail.

“These guys have to take charge of what we have built and the values of the club. That’s why the club is admired. We have supporters all over the world because of that … because of the values that this club represents,” said the Frenchman.

“It’s not only for the trophies that we win that is important. It’s also about the way you behave, the way you think,” said the Arsenal boss.

Speculation has been rife that this could be Wenger’s last season as Arsenal manager. With the gaffer yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with a move to the London club.