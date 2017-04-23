I am a better manager, claims Guardiola

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 23 – Manchester City mentor Pep Guardiola believes he is a better manager because he lost more games this season than in previous years and will learn from the experience.

Guardiola, who has previously managed at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has never gone a season without winning any silverware but City are currently way off the pace in the title race behind leaders Chelsea, sitting in fourth place.

The Citizens’ only chance of winning a trophy this campaign is in the FA Cup where they face Arsenal in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

Guardiola said ahead of the Gunners clash: “I am a better manager not because I am in the Premier League or in English football, but because I have lost more games than in my recent past.

“When you lose more you learn more. I improve myself.

“During the part of the season when we went four or five games without winning I went home and said: ‘Pep now you have to see how good you are as a manager, now is the moment to show yourself’.

The Spanish mentor added: “I know if we don’t win titles I will be criticised and the season will not be good. The expectation was so high before I arrived but I have to accept and deal with that. I came here to prove myself, that I am able.

“I expect to do that in a hurry, quick, but football is like this. Sometimes it takes more time.”