AFC drown Thika to knock Gor off second

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Gilbert Fiamenyo and Whyvonne Isuza scored a goal each to send AFC Leopards second in the Kenyan Premier League after beating hosts Thika United 2-1 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday.



AFC Leopards who have lost only once this season now increase their points tally to 13, toppling their rivals Gor Mahia who drop down to third due to an inferior goal difference.

Ghanaian Fiamenyo who has endured a three match goal drought scored the opening goal in the 36th minute after beating Thika’s Eliud Emase at his near post after wheeling past Collins Okumu from Isuza’s long pass.

Just before hitting the opener, Fiamenyo had a well struck shot saved by Emase in the Thika goal after taking on the entire Thika defense.

Isuza then turned from provider to scorer on the hour mark when he easily tapped in from inside the box after Emase failed to hold on to a shot from the left.

The hosts had their best chance of the game 10 minutes after they had gone two behind, but Eugene Mukangula failed to beat Ian Otieno at AFC Leopards goal one-on-one with his shot going wide after racing to pick up a rebound from an Onwudi Chubueze shot.

The Nigerian then had a chance at goal with a free header inside the box from a Saad Musa cross, but he could not direct his effort at goal, the ball going wide.

Ingwe were forced to play on the back-foot as the hosts piled pressure. They were finally rewarded three minutes from time when Salim Mzee blasted the ball into the net from a rebound after Ian Otieno had blocked a Mukangula effort.