Ibrahimovic out for nine months

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 22 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United career could be over after widespread reports that the striker is facing nine months on the sidelines.

Ibrahimovic was taken off in United’s Europa League win over Anderlecht on Thursday, with boss Jose Mourinho admitting he was fearing the worst over the injury.

There are a host of reports in the UK that scans have shown Ibrahimovic has suffered ligament damage to his knee, which is expected to keep him out until 2018.

United have yet to confirm the reports that the 35-year-old requires surgery and will certainly miss the remainder of this season.

But with Ibrahimovic’s contract at Old Trafford expiring this summer, it would raise major question marks over whether he will play for United again.

MLS pair LA Galaxy and LAFC have both been interested in taking Ibrahimovic to America, despite Mourinho’s eagerness to keep the Swedish international at the club.

Yet such a long lay-off could dramatically alter the complexion of the 17-goal striker’s future.