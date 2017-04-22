Gor drop to second after Tusker draw

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Gor Mahia dropped to second in the Kenyan Premier League table after settling to a goalless draw at home against defending champions Tusker FC in a match played at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

This is after Posta Rangers who are unbeaten so far this season won 1-0 over Kariobangi Sharks thanks to Joseph Mbugi’s goal in the 39th minute to move top of the standings on 14 points, one ahead of K’Ogalo.

In other results, Western Stima’s poor form continued after going down 1-0 to Nakumatt FC, Muhoroni Youth beat Sony Sugar 2-0, Nzoia Sugar and Zoo Kericho played to a 1-1 draw while Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz settled for a goalless draw.

The focus was in Nakuru where Gor were seeking to collect maximum points that could have seen them remain top of the table.

Tusker finished with 10-men after Ugandan defender Hashim Sempala was sent off in the 81st minute for a second bookable offence.

Tusker were the better side of the first half that was played under heavy downpour but could not manage to break the deadlock.

Brewer’s chances came from forward Allan Wanga and Michael Khamati from long range shots, but Boniface Oluoch was alert at the Gor Mahia goal while on the other end K’Ogalo’s opportunity in the 31st minute was wasted by Meddie Kagere who headed wide with only the keeper to beat.

The second half saw Gor hit the woodwork twice through Kagere and Kenneth Muguna as Tusker held on to bag a point to sit 15th on six points.