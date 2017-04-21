Former Eng international Ehiogu passes away

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 21- Tottenham Hotspur under 23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital after collapsing on the training ground on Thursday, the club has confirmed.

Ehiogu was 44-year-old and made his name as a player at Aston Villa, representing the Midlands club from 1991 until 2000, forming a formidable centre-back partnership with current England manager Gareth Southgate.

The former defender also went on to gain international recognition, making four appearances for England before he retired in 2009.

Ehiogu was employed by Spurs as a youth coach and took over as the under 23 mentor in 2014.

Spurs’ head of Coaching and Player Development John McDermott said: “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.”

The North London club said in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach.

The Club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo’s family.

“His wife Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

“We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support.”