Chipu beat Zimbabwe to reach Africa U20 final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Kenya Under-20 rugby team beat Zimbabwe 34-24 to storm the final of the Africa Championship in a match played in Madagascar on Thursday afternoon.

Chipu will take on the winner of the Namibia vs Madagascar clash in the final to be played on Sunday.

Kenya’s try were scored by Joshua Macharia, Steve Keter, William Diffu and Michael Kimwele with Henry Ayah adding four conversions and two penalties.

Head Coach Paul Odera, communicating with Kenya Rugby after the match said, “Our defensive system held under the pressure. Our tackle technique was good on most occasions and the confidence to attack from deep in our half got us two tries.”

Kenya’s starting line-up

Joshua Macharia, 14. Derrick Keyoga, 13. Victor Matiko,12.Benjamin Marshall, 11. Stephen Keter, 10. Henry Ayah, 9. Mike Kimwele, 1. Brian Ochieng, 2. Toby Francombe, 3. James Wanjala, 4. William Diffu, 5. Roxy Suchi, 6. Mark Mutuku, 7.Harold Anduvate, 8. Gabriel Adero (captain)

Replacements

Melvin Thairu, 17. Mike Munyua, 18. Charles Tendwa, 19. Steve Anthony, 20. Xavier Kipng’etich, 21.Edmund Anya, 22. Jeff Mutuku, 23. Stanley Isogol