Ze Maria named March coach of the month

Posted on by ALEX ISABOKE
Gor Mahia head coach Jose ‘Ze Maria’ taking a selfie with some members of the team. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Gor Mahia tactician Jose ‘Ze Maria’ Marcelo Ferreira has been named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for March to become the first to win the award this season.

Ze Maria was voted unanimously by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after recording a perfect run in March, collecting all available six points.

The Brazilian tactician began the campaign with a 3-1 victory over newbies Kariobangi Sharks before beating another promoted side Zoo Kericho 1-0 to top the table that month.

The coach who won it once last season was rewarded with Sh50, 000 and a trophy engraved with his name after the team’s training at Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho, Nairobi.

K’Ogalo have lost only once this season, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Western Stima in Kisumu.

They however managed to bounce back with a 2-1 win over Sony Sugar last weekend to reclaim the top spot on the Kenyan Premier League standings with 12 points.

-Developing story-

