Bayern ‘keeper Neuer out for season with foot fracture

BERLIN, Germany, Apr 19 – Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot in Bayern Munich’s Champions League defeat at Real Madrid, his club announced on Wednesday.

The Bayern shot-stopper and Germany captain suffered the injury while trying unsuccessfully to stop Cristiano Ronaldo netting his third goal in the 109th minute at the Bernabeu as defending holders Real won 4-2 after extra-time on Tuesday.

“He’s broken his foot,” confirmed Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 31-year-old faces eight weeks on the sidelines and is likely to sit out Germany’s Confederations Cup campaign in Russia, which starts on June 17

Neuer played on despite the problem with Bayern down to ten men after Arturo Vidal was sent off and all three substitutes deployed.

Real won the quarter-final tie 6-3 on aggregate as Bayern failed to reach the semi-finals for the first time in six years.

Neuer, who has made 74 appearances for Germany, underwent a minor operation at the end of last month on the same foot.

Neuer, Germany’s captain since Bastian Schweinsteiger retired after Euro 2016, has not played for die Mannschaft since last October and missed the last four games as head coach Joachim Loew blooded other goalkeepers.

Reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich is now expected to be between the sticks for Bayern’s last five Bundesliga matches and next Wednesday’s German Cup semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.