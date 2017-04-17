Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat storms to Boston Marathon title

Shares

BOSTON, USA, Apr 17 – Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat produced a jaw-dropping performance to win the women’s Boston Marathon on her debut in 2:21:52 on Monday.

The two-time world marathon champion has now added the Boston Marathon to her list of titles that includes wins in Los Angeles and New York City in 2010.

At the 20-mile mark, Kiplagat was dominating the women’s race despite it being her first-ever attempt at the Boston Marathon. She was well ahead of the rest of the pack, and not long before that point, defending champion Atsede Baysa dropped out.

Baysa became the first Ethiopian woman to win since 2010. She was a massive 37 seconds behind at the 21.7-mile mark and secured a massive comeback win, making history. But this year, it wasn’t for her and the race quickly came down to Kiplagat and the other few women in the front of the pack.

Kiplagat even took Mile 20 in 4:50 unofficially, which is significant given it’s an uphill mile. At one point, she passed the water table, went back, grabbed the wrong bottle, put it back and then kept going … her lead was more than secure at that point, just under 30 seconds.

At Mile 25, Kiplagat put in a 5:17 mile and her total elapsed time was 2:15.32.

American Jordan Hasay finished in third place at 2:23:00, the fastest debut for an American female by nearly three minutes. Desi Linden took fourth place and Rose Chelimo took second.