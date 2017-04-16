Okumbi names final 23 for Malawi friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 16 – Harambee Stars first coach Stanley Okumbi has dropped three players as he named his final list of 23 for the Tuesday friendly match against Malawi at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Bandari left back Siraj Mohammed who had been handed his maiden call up to the national team has been dropped as well as Posta Rangers midfielder Joseph Kuria and Vihiga United’s Chris Masinza.

Ulinzi Stars left back Omar Mbongi is out on military training while Mungai Kiongera is still nursing a knee injury. Tusker winger Noah Wafula has been given time off after losing his son last week.

Meanwhile Okumbi has called in five new players into the side. Western Stima midfielder Fred Shimonyo, his team mate Kennedy ‘Agogo’ Otieno, Posta Rangers’ Geoffrey Kataka, Thika United’s Collins Okumu and Mathare United’s Daniel Mwaura have all been called up.

With the exception of Mathare United, Posta Rangers and Kariobangi Sharks players, the rest of the squad reports to camp on Monday morning.

Gor Mahia players pulled out of the team last week after the club objected to release them as the friendly match does not fall on the official FIFA friendly calendar.

Meanwhile, Malawi are expected in Nairobi on Sunday night for the Tuesday friendly which both teams are using up as preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

While Kenya is already qualified by virtue of being hosts, Malawi are playing the qualifiers and will be taking on Madagascar on Thursday in Antananarivo in the first leg of the first round.

Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden, recently appointed as The Flames coach will be taking on his first match in charge.

Harambee Stars squad:

Goal Keepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars) Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders: Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers) Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers) Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks) Brian Birgen (Ulinzi), Collins Okumu (Thika United)

Midfielders: Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar) , Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar), Geoffrey Kataka (Posta Rangers), Mwinyi Kibwana (Thika United), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Fred Shimonyo (Western Stima).

Strikers: Morven Otinya (Palos) Masita Masuta (Nzoia) Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Daniel Mwaura (Mathare United), Darius Msagha (Bandari) Cavin Odongo (Kariobangi Sharks), Kennedy Otieno (Western Stima).